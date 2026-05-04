Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Braves On May 4

Canzone is hitting for a .264 BA, .325 OBP and .486 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 10 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Royals.

The Braves are sending JR Ritchie (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

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