Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 11

Canzone is hitting for a .253 BA, .326 OBP and .456 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 11 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

The Astros are sending Peter Lambert (2-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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