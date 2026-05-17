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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Orioles On May 17

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lile has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .272 BA, .332 OBP and .456 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 29 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lile has recorded three steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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