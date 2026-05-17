Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Orioles On May 17

Lile is hitting for a .272 BA, .332 OBP and .456 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 29 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lile has recorded three steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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