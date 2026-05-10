Daylen Lile And Nationals Take On Marlins On May 10

Lile is hitting for a .247 BA, .320 OBP and .370 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 24 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Lile has recorded two steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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