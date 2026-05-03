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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Brewers On May 3

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lile has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .252 BA, .318 OBP and .378 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 20 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (0-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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