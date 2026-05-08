Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Angels On May 8

Schneider is hitting for a .132 BA, .313 OBP and .245 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 11 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Reid Detmers (1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

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