Davis Martin And White Sox Play Angels On May 4

Martin is 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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