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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Play Angels On May 4

Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Martin has +114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin is 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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