David Fry And Guardians Face Tigers On May 20

Fry is hitting for a .227 BA, .346 OBP and .394 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 11 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

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