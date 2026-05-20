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David Fry
Cleveland Guardians

David Fry

Cleveland Guardians • #6 LF

David Fry And Guardians Face Tigers On May 20

David Fry and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Fry has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Fry is hitting for a .227 BA, .346 OBP and .394 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 11 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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