David Fry And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 13

Fry is hitting for a .268 BA, .397 OBP and .464 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 11 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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