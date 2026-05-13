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David Fry
Cleveland Guardians

David Fry

Cleveland Guardians • #6 LF

David Fry And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 13

David Fry and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Fry has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Fry is hitting for a .268 BA, .397 OBP and .464 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 11 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Fry

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