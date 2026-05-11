David Fry And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 11

Fry is hitting for a .250 BA, .381 OBP and .442 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Twins.

The Angels have not named a starter.

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