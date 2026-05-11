David Fry And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 11
David Fry and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Fry has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Fry is hitting for a .250 BA, .381 OBP and .442 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Twins.
The Angels have not named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.