FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Tigers On May 16

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Varsho has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .245 BA, .315 OBP and .395 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 19 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Varsho has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News