Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Tigers On May 16

Varsho is hitting for a .245 BA, .315 OBP and .395 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 19 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Varsho has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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