Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 4

Varsho is hitting for a .243 BA, .317 OBP and .414 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 14 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Nick Martinez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.70 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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