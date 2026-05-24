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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Pirates On May 24

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, May 24 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Varsho has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .267 BA, .342 OBP and .426 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 23 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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