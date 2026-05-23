Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Pirates On May 23
Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Varsho is hitting for a .272 BA, .344 OBP and .434 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 23 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.
Paul Skenes (6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.