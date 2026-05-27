Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Marlins On May 27

Varsho is hitting for a .270 BA, .345 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 25 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

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