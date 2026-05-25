Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Marlins On May 25

Varsho is hitting for a .265 BA, .338 OBP and .420 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 23 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Pirates.

Janson Junk (2-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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