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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Marlins On May 25

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .265 BA, .338 OBP and .420 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 23 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Pirates.

Janson Junk (2-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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