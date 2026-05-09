Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Angels On May 9

Varsho is hitting for a .236 BA, .314 OBP and .390 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 15 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.