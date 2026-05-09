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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Angels On May 9

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 9 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .236 BA, .314 OBP and .390 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 15 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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