Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Angels On May 10
Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Varsho has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .324 OBP and .398 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 17 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Jose Soriano (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 1.74 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.