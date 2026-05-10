Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Angels On May 10

Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .324 OBP and .398 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 17 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 1.74 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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