Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On May 20

Swanson is hitting for a .195 BA, .299 OBP and .365 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 30 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Swanson has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (4-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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