Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Face Tigers On May 20

Schneemann is hitting for a .246 BA, .326 OBP and .405 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 16 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schneemann has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.