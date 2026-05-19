Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Face Tigers On May 19

Schneemann is hitting for a .254 BA, .336 OBP and .418 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 16 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schneemann has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Reds.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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