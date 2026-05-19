FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians

Daniel Schneemann

Cleveland Guardians • #10 3B

Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Face Tigers On May 19

Daniel Schneemann and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schneemann has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schneemann is hitting for a .254 BA, .336 OBP and .418 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 16 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schneemann has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Reds.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Schneemann

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News