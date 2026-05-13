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Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians

Daniel Schneemann

Cleveland Guardians • #10 3B

Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Take On Angels On May 13

Daniel Schneemann and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Schneemann has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schneemann is hitting for a .270 BA, .357 OBP and .450 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 16 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Schneemann has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Schneemann

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