Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Take On Angels On May 13

Schneemann is hitting for a .270 BA, .357 OBP and .450 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 16 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Schneemann has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.