Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Play Angels On May 11

Schneemann is hitting for a .274 BA, .358 OBP and .462 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Schneemann has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Angels have not named a starter.

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