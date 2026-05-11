Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Play Angels On May 11
Daniel Schneemann and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Schneemann has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Schneemann is hitting for a .274 BA, .358 OBP and .462 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Schneemann has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
The Angels have not named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.