Dane Myers And Reds Face Nationals On May 14

Myers is hitting for a .222 BA, .354 OBP and .278 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 11 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Myers has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (4-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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