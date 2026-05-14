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Dane Myers
Cincinnati Reds

Dane Myers

Cincinnati Reds • #17 RF

Dane Myers And Reds Face Nationals On May 14

Dane Myers and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Myers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Myers is hitting for a .222 BA, .354 OBP and .278 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 11 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Myers has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (4-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dane Myers

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