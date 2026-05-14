Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 14

Rushing is hitting for a .302 BA, .371 OBP and .667 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.038 and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last action (on May 10 against the Braves) he went 0 for 4.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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