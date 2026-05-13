Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 13

Rushing is hitting for a .302 BA, .371 OBP and .667 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.038 and he has scored 14 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Robbie Ray (3-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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