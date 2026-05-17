Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On May 17

Rushing is hitting for a .268 BA, .342 OBP and .592 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .933 and he has scored 14 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first of the season.

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