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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On May 17

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Rushing has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .268 BA, .342 OBP and .592 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .933 and he has scored 14 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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