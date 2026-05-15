Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Angels On May 15

Rushing is hitting for a .288 BA, .365 OBP and .636 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.001 and he has scored 14 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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