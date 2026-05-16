Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Play Pirates On May 16

Sanchez is 4-2 with a 2.11 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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