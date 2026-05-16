Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Play Pirates On May 16
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +110 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is 4-2 with a 2.11 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing six hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.