Corey Seager And Rangers Play Tigers On May 3

Seager is hitting for a .212 BA, .317 OBP and .415 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 19 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

Tyler Holton makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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