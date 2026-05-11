Corey Seager And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 11

Seager is hitting for a .193 BA, .300 OBP and .379 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 21 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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