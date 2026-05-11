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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 11

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .193 BA, .300 OBP and .379 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 21 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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