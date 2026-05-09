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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Play Cubs On May 9

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .203 BA, .309 OBP and .399 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 21 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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