Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Cubs On May 8

Seager is hitting for a .209 BA, .316 OBP and .410 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 21 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Ben Brown will start for the Cubs, his first this season.

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