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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Face Astros On May 16

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Seager has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .179 BA, .286 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 22 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Astros are sending Kai-Wei Teng (1-3) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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