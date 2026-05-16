Corey Seager And Rangers Face Astros On May 16

Seager is hitting for a .179 BA, .286 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 22 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Astros are sending Kai-Wei Teng (1-3) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.