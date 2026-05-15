Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 15
Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Seager has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .179 BA, .286 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 22 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Arrighetti (4-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.