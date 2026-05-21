Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 21

Carroll is hitting for a .285 BA, .395 OBP and .563 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .958, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Zach Agnos makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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