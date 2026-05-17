Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 17

Carroll is hitting for a .272 BA, .384 OBP and .503 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 28 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.55 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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