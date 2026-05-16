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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 16

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .271 BA, .378 OBP and .500 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 28 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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