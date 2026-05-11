Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Rangers On May 11

Carroll is hitting for a .258 BA, .351 OBP and .492 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 23 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (4-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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