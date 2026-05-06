Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Pirates On May 6

Carroll is hitting for a .265 BA, .366 OBP and .504 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 21 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (4-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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