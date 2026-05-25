Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 25

Carroll is hitting for a .301 BA, .399 OBP and .580 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .979, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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