Connor Norby And Marlins Take On Twins On May 13

Norby is hitting for a .227 BA, .336 OBP and .370 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 11 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Norby has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.92 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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