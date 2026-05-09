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Connor Norby
Miami Marlins

Connor Norby

Miami Marlins • #1 2B

Connor Norby And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On May 9

Connor Norby and the Miami Marlins will take on the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Norby has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Norby is hitting for a .230 BA, .338 OBP and .372 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored nine runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Norby has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Norby

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