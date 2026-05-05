Colton Cowser And Orioles Play Marlins On May 5

Cowser is hitting for a .194 BA, .301 OBP and .226 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .527 and he has scored eight runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.