Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Twins On May 28

Montgomery is hitting for a .226 BA, .325 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 25 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Kendry Rojas (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start this season.

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