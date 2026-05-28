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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Twins On May 28

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .226 BA, .325 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 25 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Kendry Rojas (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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