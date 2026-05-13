Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 13

Montgomery is hitting for a .216 BA, .322 OBP and .473 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 18 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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