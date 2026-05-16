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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Cubs On May 16

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .237 BA, .335 OBP and .519 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 21 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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