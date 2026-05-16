Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Cubs On May 16

Montgomery is hitting for a .237 BA, .335 OBP and .519 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 21 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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