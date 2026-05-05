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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Angels On May 4

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .227 BA, .343 OBP and .496 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 15 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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