Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Angels On May 4

Montgomery is hitting for a .227 BA, .343 OBP and .496 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 15 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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