Colby Thomas And Athletics Square Off Against Cardinals On May 13

Thomas is hitting for a .318 BA, .375 OBP and .455 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent action (on May 9 against the Orioles) he went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (2-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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