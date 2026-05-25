Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Royals On May 25

Bellinger is hitting for a .274 BA, .381 OBP and .473 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 32 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 32 runs. Bellinger has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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